IRS Agent Alleges Hunter Biden Probe Is Being Mishandled

Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — An IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information regarding what the agent contends is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

That is according to a letter to Congress obtained by The Associated Press.

The attorney for the whistleblower Mark Lytle wrote to lawmakers Wednesday that his client has information about a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition,” of the criminal investigation related to the younger Biden’s taxes and foreign business work.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware since at least 2018.

So far no charges have been filed.

