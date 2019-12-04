Iran has ordered the U.S. to pay $130 billion in damages because of Trumps sanctions
Stack of US Currency
Iran’s top court announced the ruling after receiving up to 360 complaints from Iranian citizens since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA), popularly known as the Iran nuclear deal, Newsweek reported Tuesday.
The country’s demands came the same day Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood told reporters that the Iranian military currently poses a threat to the U.S. in response to sanctions, according to The Hill.
“We do remain concerned about potential Iranian aggression,” Rood said. “We also continue to see indications … [that] potential Iranian aggression could occur.”
Gen. Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, accused the U.S. and the U.K. on Nov. 25 of fueling unrest in Tehran and threatened to “destroy” adversaries.