iPhones call 9-1-1 Due To Program Flaw

Sometimes technology can get confused trying to tell what is real and what isn’t. Take I Phone’s newest contribution, for instance than is designed to detect when you are in a car crash and call 9-1-1 for you.

Over the weekend, an amusement park in Cincinnati, Ohio called emergency responders 14 times. But when emergency personnel arrived, they discovered it wasn’t a person who called, but 14 different I-Phones carried by roller coaster riders. The phones thought their owners had been in car crashes and made the emergency calls, when actually, the people were just enjoying a run down the roller coaster tracks.

Similar reports came in from Six Flags near Chicago. The I-Phone maker says you can disable the feature by putting your device on airplane mode or just turning the feature off all together.

-Tony Lee