Inventor of Lithium-ion Battery Dead At 100

Dr. John B. Goodenough, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry as the creator of the lithium-ion battery, has died. He was 100.

Dr. Goodenough was active in the science community well into his 90s. He had taught at the University of Texas at Austin, Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The acclaimed scientist never received any royalties for the lithium-ion battery and is noted for not having much of an affinity for money.

Lithium-ion batteries power countless devices used in everyday life including smartphones, laptops, various medical equipment and many electric vehicles, including Teslas.

-Tony Lee