Intentional Food Poisoning At Colorado Eatery

In Colorado, a man is in the hospital after eating food he bought that was tainted with rat poison.

Police say the man bought an order of burritos at the restaurant over the past weekend after he argued with the staff there about the drink machine not working properly.

Hours later, a 911 call came from the same man who said he had become violently ill after eating the food.

The case is being investigated as an attempted homicide and the location has been closed.

According to the manager of the facility, the man has caused trouble in the eatery before, and while not denying the food was poisoned, he called the whole situation “ridiculous”.

-Tony Lee

