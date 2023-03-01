KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Intel Agencies: No Sign Adversaries Behind ‘Havana Syndrome’

Intel Agencies: No Sign Adversaries Behind ‘Havana Syndrome’

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. intelligence agencies say they cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.

The findings released Wednesday by American intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people who reported cases that Russia or another country may have been running a global campaign to harass or attack Americans using some form of directed energy.

Instead, officials say, there is more evidence that foreign countries were not involved.

