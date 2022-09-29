Inmate Gets Life in Prison for Murder at Delano Lockup

Daniel Olguin Courtesy KGET.com

A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018. Olguin was sentenced Wednesday.

Guards found Moreno unresponsive in his cell. He had been hog-tied and was bound around the neck. He died at Delano Regional Medical Center. An autopsy determined he had been strangled.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi