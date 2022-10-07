Indian Pow-Wow Returns

A two day Pow-Wow gets underway today and tomorrow at Stramler Park, thanks to the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project.

The Pow -Wow is a gathering of Native Americans and Alaska Natives featuring the Eagle Heart Drum and Dance Ceremony, Smudging, Free Food and Drinks and raffles.

Anyone is welcome to wear your finest Native American regalia and learn about the principles of belonging, mastery, interdependence and generosity while they celebrate sobriety and healing.

Gates open at 8am both days at 4 thousand 3 Chester Ave.

