Imploded Sub Investigation Is Complicated

The investigation into the OceanGate Titan sub will be a complicated one, due to its international nature.

While the U.S. Coast Guard led the initial search mission, it’s not clear who’s responsible for investigating the deadly implosion.

While OceanGate is a U.S. company, the sub was registered in the Bahamas and the mother ship, the Polar Prince, is from Canada.

Meanwhile, the victims hail from four different countries – the U.S., England, France, and Pakistan.

The incident itself took place in international waters.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is still gathering information, while Canadian authorities say they’ve launched an investigation into the Polar Prince.

