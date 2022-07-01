Illegal Fireworks Operation Busted in Mojave
CAL Fire investigators have shut down an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave.
Officials say the group Exposhows Fireworks Events based in Sacramento was discovered last week in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals.
They also allegedly had illegal homemade fireworks that officials say “could have endangered the public.”
Officials also said the group was hired to organize Fourth of July fireworks shows for approximately a dozen California cities.
Authorities are helping those cities look for legal fireworks vendors.
CAL Fire says the group violated at least 15 fireworks laws and regulations.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi