Illegal Fireworks, Guns Seized at Southwest Bakersfield Home
Authorities seized approximately 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks at a southwest Bakersfield home.
A news release issued by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says 18 illegally-owned firearms, drugs and $9,500 in proceeds from illegal drugs and fireworks sales were also seized on June 10, 2022.
Officials did not list the address of the home where the alleged items were found.
Fernando Moreno, 23, Jose Luis Garcia, 42 and Jose Elorza, 30 were arrested on suspicion of selling illegal fireworks, according to the release.
Moreno was also arrested on suspicion of numerous gun charges, and Elorza was apprehended on suspicion of misdemeanor warrants.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi