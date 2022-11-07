If you go to the polls to vote on Election Day.. (Tues. Nov.8th)…here’s what to expect….

The ballot will contain multiple statewide initiatives, on a wide range of issues – including health care, access to sports betting, flavored tobacco products, taxes, climate change, investments in art and education, ..and funds for affordable housing,. That’s in addition to the contests for governor, the U-S House and Senate, plus state and local offices……

At polling places voters can either go into a booth with a fresh ballot or drop off their mailed ballot — but cannot do both. An unregistered voter can show up at a polling place and register on Election Day, untill the polls close.

The Polls close at 8 p.m. local time . BC