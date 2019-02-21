If Roe v. Wade is overturned, some states could make abortion illegal

Arkansas became the fifth state to preemptively outlaw abortion this week, preparing for a day when Roe v. Wade could be overturned, and the laws on abortion access get kicked back to the states.

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have already passed similar laws. Four more states — Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee — have such legislation, dubbed “trigger” laws, in the pipeline.

“What trigger laws do is that they make it clear that the state will ban abortion the moment that Roe is overturned,” said Andrea Miller, the president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, in a telephone interview with CBS News.

