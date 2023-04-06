Huge Corporations Down-sizing

Yesterday, we brought you the story of hamburger giant closing it’s offices in Chicago and laying people off for the second time this year. Today we learn that this move was made in spite of last year being a very profitable year for the food giant.

According to reports from the company’s annual financial report, 2022 saw an 11 percent increase in sales worldwide for the company, and 6 percent of that was here in the United States.

Hundreds more employees are expected to be impacted by what McDonald officials call a “restructuring” action.

The place known for Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar is not alone in downsizing, however, the same trend was noted by financial analysts in Amazon, Meta and Disney.

-Tony Lee