How To Scramble Eggs With An 18 Wheeler
You might remember the story about a truck carrying 30 thousand pounds of bananas in Scranton Pennsylvania that turned into a hit song by Harry Chapin in the late 1960’s…. but sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction.
In the song, the singer talks about 30 thousand pounds of mashed bananas. They say it’s a true story… the result of a delivery truck that lost its brakes going down a hill and crashed.
A more recent true story tells of 35 thousand pounds of eggs that got scrambled in Dallas Texas when an 18 wheeler hit a bridge pillar and caused an ‘eggs-tremely’ bad traffic jam on the freeway.
No one was hurt, but the roadway had to be shut down for hours while worker cleaned up the mess.
-Tony Lee