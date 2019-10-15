House won’t vote on whether to begin impeachment inquiry at this time, says Pelosi
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pelosi answered a range of questions related primarily to Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
“There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi said. “We’re not here to call bluffs — we’re here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious.”
“The Constitution is clear. … the House will have the sole power of impeachment,” Schiff said later, when asked why there would be no floor vote on an impeachment inquiry.
The White House has strongly suggested it will take the fight over the Democrats’ subpoenas to the Supreme Court.
“In the history of our nation, the House of Representatives has never attempted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president without a majority of the House taking political accountability for that decision by voting to authorize such a dramatic constitutional step,” the White House letter to Pelosi and other top Democratic leaders stated.