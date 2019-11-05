House Republicans say Adam Schiff is a ‘fact witness’ who must testify in impeachment inquiry
This terrified man looking out to the side through a venetian blind could be witnessing a crime, watching the suspicious behavior of neighbors, or simply a paranoid, isolated shut-in.
House Republicans plan to call Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as one of their first witnesses in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump following the adoption of formal rules for the investigation, claiming he is a “fact witness” due to his office’s early involvement with the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the proceedings.
Schiff maintains that he has not personally spoken with the anonymous whistleblower. However, it was revealed several weeks ago that the whistleblower at least had early contact with his office, essentially giving them a heads-up about the complaint concerning Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president.
Last week, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., publicly challenged Schiff to come before the judiciary panel.
“Come to the Judiciary Committee,” Collins said after the passage of the impeachment rules resolution. “Be the first witness and take every question asked of you. Starting with your own involvement of the whistleblower.”