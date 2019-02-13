House passes bipartisan bill to limit U.S. aid for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen

Soldier saluting the USA flag for memorial day

In a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration, the House passed a bipartisan resolution that would limit American military assistance to the Saudi-led coalition waging a bloody war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“If this is not a wake up call for the Saudis I don’t know what would be,” progressive California Congressman Ro Khanna said before the vote.

The resolution — which passed by a 248 to 177 vote — has garnered bipartisan support on Capitol Hill in part because many lawmakers are angry at the White House for refusing to issue a report on whether the Saudi royal family was responsible for the gruesome murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashogghi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October. The administration missed a Feb. 7 reporting deadline stemming from the Global Magnitsky Act, which gave President Trump 120 days to make a determination and state whether the U.S. would sanction anyone deemed responsible for the murder.

 

 

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from cbsnews.com

