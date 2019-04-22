House Judiciary chairman subpoenas ex-White House counsel Don McGahn

WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon's resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., on Monday subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify publicly next month following last week’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

Nadler described McGahn, who stepped down as White House counsel in October 2018, as “a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Special Counsel’s report.”

On Friday, Nadler subpoenaed the Justice Department for the full, unredacted Mueller report. On Sunday, he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he intended to call McGahn to testify.

A redacted version of the report, which was made public April 18, said that Trump told McGahn in June 2017 to inform Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that Mueller had to be fired “based on purported conflicts of interest, but McGahn had refused, saying he would quit instead.” The report added that Trump and McGahn spoke about the matter on Feb. 6, 2018, days after The New York Times reported on Trump’s demand.

