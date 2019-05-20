House Intel Committee voting on release of Michael Cohen testimony

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Michael Cohen, former lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Federal Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in New York City. Cohen admitted to violating federal campaign finance laws at the direction fo then-Presidential candidate Trump. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

The House Intelligence Committee is voting Monday to publicly release testimony and exhibits provided by President Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The committee has been probing whether attorneys for the president and his family obstructed its Russia investigation by shaping testimony from key witnesses, including Cohen.

Cohen reported to federal prison earlier this month to begin serving a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

“Michael Cohen’s alleged statements are more of the same from him and confirm the observations of prosecutors in the Southern District of New York that Cohen’s “instinct to blame others is strong.”

