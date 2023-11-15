Houchin Community Blood Bank Thanksgiving

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) is thrilled to announce its annual Mystery Box promotion for all successful donors starting November 19th and running all the way to the 25th.

During this special week, every successful donor will be able to open a Mystery Box, each containing a gift card valued between $10 to $500. Since its inception in 2021, the Kern County community has eagerly participated in this event, flocking to their nearest donor center for the chance to pull the grand prize of $500.

In the spirit of giving and community support, HCBB encourages everyone to come out and celebrate this wonderful week dedicated to saving lives and giving thanks.

Please note that there will be a modified schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

The donor center hours are as follows:

Monday 11/20: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tuesday 11/21: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wednesday 11/22: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thursday 11/23 (Thanksgiving Day): CLOSED

Friday 11/24: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday 11/25: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Join us in the spirit of gratitude and giving this Thanksgiving week. Your donation not only helps save lives but also gives you a chance at winning $500!

To be a part of this life-saving initiative, individuals are encouraged to schedule their donation appointments at www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old with parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.