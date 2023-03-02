Houchin Blood Center Needs Donations

Getty Images

Recent weather has caused blood donations to reach critically low levels

Rain or shine, our community needs your help

BAKERSFIELD, CA – The California storm that brought rain and snow to Kern County over the weekend and into this week has impacted both our supply and demand for blood products. Due to the inclement weather, Houchin Community Blood Bank has seen a dangerously low decrease in donations, due to the following:

Canceled blood drives and donor appointments

Higher demand for blood by hospitals due to car accidents/injuries

Challenges in receiving/distributing blood products and lab results due to road conditions or flight delays

These are just a few examples of how the blood supply is affected during inclement weather. Rain or shine, patients in the hospital need blood. Houchin is calling out to our community to donate blood and platelets this week. Give a patient the opportunity to live another day by making an appointment at hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222.

Donor Center Hours

M – W: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fri: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sun: Closed

11515 Bolthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93311

5901 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309

2671 Oswell St, Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Mobile Drives

Please refer to www.hcbb.com/schedule to see our upcoming blood drives

BLOOD DONOR ELIGIBILITY

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.