Honor Flight 45 takes nearly 100 local Veterans to Washington D.C.

Honor Flight 45 took off from Meadows Field this morning with 97 Kern County Veterans on board for a trip to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor. The flight includes two World War II Veterans , 9 Korean War Veterans and 86 Vietnam Vets, …The vets and their escorts return home to Meadows Field Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The public is invited to welcome them back with posters and banners.

Updates from the trip will be available on the Honor Flight Facebook page…..

