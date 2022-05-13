      Weather Alert

Hometown Heroes Deadline Extended

Local heroes have a chance to see their names along Bakersfield city streets through the city’s Hometown Heroes Program.

Hometown Heroes is a means of honoring military personnel actively serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through street banners which will be on display for one year and will include a portrait of the honoree, name, and military branch.

City officials have extended the application deadline for the program until Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications must be completed and returned with an application fee of $141.30 to Proforma Solutions at 3434 Truxtun Avenue.

You can also call 661-633-1117 for more information.

Download the application here.

-Jeff Lemucchi

