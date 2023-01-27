Police are investigating an apparent home invasion in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. Thursday where about a dozen law enforcement officials were stationed outside the home. KGET.com report officers were seen entering and exiting the home. A crime scene van was also at the location.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately reported if anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi