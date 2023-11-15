Hockey Player Killed During Game, Arrest Made

British authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

On Oct. 28th, Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of Britain’s Elite Ice Hockey League when his throat was cut by a skate blade during a collision with another player. He later died at the hospital.

South Yorkshire Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The player whose skate blade cut Johnson’s neck is Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers.

Johnson’s death has led to safety rule changes in both the EIHL and NHL, which now “strongly recommends” that players wear neck guards while on the ice.