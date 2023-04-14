Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of 35-Year-Old

A hit-and run-accident on Weedpatch Highway has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on April 13 at approximately 8:11 p.m. when officers and the Kern County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a man on the right shoulder of northbound Weedpatch Highway at Blackburn Street.

Authorities say the man was walking westbound across the northbound lane of Weedpatch Highway into traffic when he was hit by a car which sped away after the accident.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver heading northbound on Weedpatch Highway in a white Nissan Sedan, or possibly a Senatra or Altima. The CHP says the driver possibly did not see the man in the roadway and did not slow down, stop, or take evasive action before the crash. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t said whether alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the accident.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi