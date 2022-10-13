History Repeats Itself 57 Years Later In Truck Crash

In October, 1974, singer Harry Chapin wrote and recorded a song about a truck going downhill in Scranton Pennsylvania, crashing and smearing the street with 30 thousand pounds of smashed bananas. It was the true story of truck driver Eugene Sesky who was trying to deliver a load of bananas when his semi truck and trailer suffered a mechanical problem, lost control and crashed at the bottom of a 500 foot hill.

They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place but now, exactly 48 years later to the day, It happened again , but this time the truck was carrying watermelons, and it was loaded 10 thousand pounds lighter.

The truck rolled over on route 79 leaving a slippery and juicy mess that took hours to clean up.

In the original accident in 1965, the truck driver died after heroically steering the truck away from pedestrians and a gas station. In Tuesday’s incident, the driver was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

-Tony Lee