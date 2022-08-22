Highway Patrol to Conduct Class For Teen Drivers

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a class for teenage drivers on the importance of safe driving.

The free two-hour “Start Smart” class will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, at the CHP’s Bakersfield office at 9855 Compagnoni Street.

Start Smart is aimed at helping newly licensed- or soon to be licensed- teenage drivers (15-19) become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

At least one parent or guardian must accompany each teen.

To register, call 661-396-6600.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi