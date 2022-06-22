High Court: Weed Killer Suits Can Continue
The U.S. Supreme Court say law suits against the makers of Round Up Weed killer can move forward…
Thousands of suits against Bayer, the company that owns Round Up, have been pending but were temporarily held up when the company asked that the suits be blocked… but the court said no, the court cases can continue. The week killer has been linked to cancer, and in 2019 a grounds keeper was awarded 20 million dollars after he spent decades using the defoliant.
One year later the EPA produced a study saying the chemical did not pose a serious threat to health.
Losing the suits could cost the Bayer company 14 billion dollars, a sum that might cause the company that is best known for Bayer Aspirin to go out of business.
-Tony Lee