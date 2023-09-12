KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Heroes Honored This Friday Morning

Heroes Honored This Friday Morning
This Friday is National Prisoner Of War and Missing In Action day… a time to honor our military members who never made it home, or were captured and spent time in enemy prisons. 

Here at home, the names of the 126 Kern County residents and patriots will be read aloud at a celebration in their honor at the Portrait Of A Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield at 1925 Eye Street at 9am.

In recognition of their sacrifice, here are the names of just a few of those heroes:

Braniger, Francis W. Burleson, George E. Castner, Earl K

Brannum, Bill C. Bushell, Alfred Cheney, Gayle T.

Brashear, Rex W. Callahan, James D Chipman. Bruce

Broussard, James D. Carter, Harold D. Cierley, Ray A.

Brown, Ronald M Carter Joseph W. Combs, Lewis F.

Corbell, John L. Corbin, Leonard R. Cox, Harold E.

