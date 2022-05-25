Heat Advisory Issued for San Joaquin Valley
The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Heat Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Nevada foothills, and Kern River Valley from 7:00 A.M. until 11:00 P.M. Wednesday.
Temperatures in Bakersfield are expected to reach nearly 105 degrees Wednesday and 101 Thursday.
Heat-sensitive people and those who are new to the area will be most prone to heat illness.
Dehydration and prolonged exposure or strenuous physical activity outdoors could lead to heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.
If you have to be outside, apply sunscreen, stay hydrated, and wear light colored, loose fitting clothing.
For more tips on how to avoid heat-related illness, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 25 06:56