Half Off Tuition Terms and Conditions

Payment is made directly to radio station by credit card. Client agrees to pay the half priced amount for the purchase of one (1) tuition voucher to the selected school for the 2018-2019 school year (12 months from the start of enrollment). All other costs of attending the school, including registration, books and supplies, uniforms, and fees to participate in sports or events, are not covered by the voucher and are the responsibility of the student and his or her parent or guardian. Purchase of a voucher does not guarantee admittance for a student to the specified school, and the student must meet all school admission, attendance, and conduct requirements to enroll and attend throughout the school year. The voucher is not returnable or redeemable for cash, except if a school confirms to KLLY/KKBB/KNZR that a prospective student with a voucher completed all application requirements but was not admitted to the school, in which case upon request by the voucher purchaser KLLY/KKBB/KNZR will refund the cost paid to KLLY/KKBB/KNZR for the voucher, upon written request within 60 days of purchase. The voucher purchaser should consult with his or her tax advisor concerning the tax treatment of payment of tuition using the voucher.