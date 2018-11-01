Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling

Police in Tennessee say a half-naked woman fell twice through a restaurant’s ceiling and landed in its kitchen.

News outlets report 26-year-old Harley C. Morton was arrested Tuesday on charges including trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A Kingsport police report says a Cook Out employee called 911 when the naked bottom half of a woman dropped through the ceiling tiles.

It says Morton fell through the ceiling again while the officer was on the roof. It says she landed on the floor and was arrested by other officers.

 

 

 

