The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who died after being shot at a motel on Union Avenue.

Sabrina Newshawn Shelton, 38, died at Kern Medical about an hour after police found her shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, on suspicion of murder.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi