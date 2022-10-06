Gun Buyback Backfires

A New York man says he go $21`,000 dollars from a state gun buyback program after making plastic guns with a 3-D printer, and selling them to the state government’s gun buy-back program.

The New York State Attorney General says the unidentified man spent $200 to buy the printer, made 100 guns, and turned them in for gift cards.

The man said he didn’t construct the ruse for money, but to prove that the gun buyback programs don’t reduce crime but they do produce a perverse demand.

Police countered that statement by saying they have changed the program to keep anyone from exploiting the programs for personal gain, and they continue saying the gun buybacks work to reduce crime because they have taken 3500 guns off the streets.

-Tony Lee