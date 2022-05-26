Groundbreaking for New Bakersfield College Campus in Arvin
Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new 27,300 square-foot Bakersfield College Educational Center on Victory Lane across from Arvin High School.
The center will feature five classrooms, a tutoring center, library and bookstore, computer labs, and space for future student government.
Arvin students will also receive a number of support services including counseling and educational training, academic support, and disabled student programs.
The center was funded by Measure J, a $502.8 million bond measure approved by voters in November 2016.
There’s no word yet on a completion date.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 26, 05:10