Groundbreaking for New Bakersfield College Campus in Arvin

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new 27,300 square-foot Bakersfield College Educational Center on Victory Lane across from Arvin High School.

The center will feature five classrooms, a tutoring center, library and bookstore, computer labs, and space for future student government.

Arvin students will also receive a number of support services including counseling and educational training, academic support, and disabled student programs.

The center was funded by Measure J, a $502.8 million bond measure approved by voters in November 2016.

There’s no word yet on a completion date.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 26, 05:10
