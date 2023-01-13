Government Warns About Fake Social Security Letters

The Social Security Administration is warning Americans about a scam aimed at recipients of Social Security payments.

Victims receive a letter that appears to be from the Social Security Administration telling the recipient that their social security number has been suspended; something the agency cannot actually do.

The reason cited is “fraudulent activities” associated with that number, and some residents in Texas have suffered identity theft and even theft of their personal bank funds after they sent information to the senders of the letters that should have been kept private.

The real Social Security Administration says there are some cues that you can spot to warn you that the letter is fake. For one, it will bear the date in the European format with the date first, the month second, and lastly the year. But the biggest give-away is the letter is generic, and does not refer to the recipient by name.

-Tony Lee