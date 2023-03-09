KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

GOP Leader McConnell Remains In Hospital After Concussion

Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after a fall at a local hotel and remains hospitalized “for a few days of observation and treatment,” a spokesman said Thursday.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and was admitted to the hospital, his office said.

The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

Spokesman David Popp said McConnell is being treated for a concussion and “is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

Trending

1

Eating Poppy Seeds Can Mimic Drug Usage
2

German Ice Cream Lovers Bugged By New Flavor
3

72 Year Old Man Arrested With 2,600 Lbs Of Child Porn
4

You Can't Make This Stuff Up!
5

New Report Ties Covid 19 Origin To China Lab