Golf Cart Driving Dog Hits Child

A 4-year-old Michigan girl is recovering after she was run down by a dog driving a golf cart.

The incident happened Friday at the Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival in Westland, where the local fire department had left its dog, Bella, sitting in a golf cart, authorities say. At some point, Bella decided to jump off the seat and lay down on the floor – inadvertently pressing down the accelerator, fire officials say. “This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people,” reads a statement released by the Westland Fire Department. “Unfortunately, before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop, it struck a 4-year-old girl, and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg.”

The unidentified girl is expected to make a full recovery, according to the department. Bella wasn’t injured.