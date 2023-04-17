Girls 13 And 16 Charged With Armed Robbery In Chicago

Two teenaged girls in Chicago have been arrested and charged with a string of armed robberies. The alarming thing is, the girls are only 13 and 16 years old.

Because of their ages, police have not yet identified the girls but they say there were 3 different robberies in just 40 minutes where the girls reportedly robbing three people at gunpoint last week, plus assaulting a police officer and hijacking a car.

It happened on the city’s south west side and the victims were as young as 17. Two others were 35 and 26.

-Tony Lee