Georgia Senate: Kelly Loeffler introduces herself as anti-impeachment and pro-Trump
Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler played up her conservative credentials and opposition to impeachment as she was formally announced as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s pick to succeed retiring Republican Senator Johnny Isakson.
“I haven’t spent my life trying to get to Washington. But here’s what folks are gonna find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative. Pro-Second Amendment. Pro-military. Pro-wall. And pro-Trump,” she said. “I make no apologies for my conservative values, and will proudly support President Trump’s conservative judges.”
“With all of the important things to be done in Washington and here in Georgia, I am angered by the impeachment circus.” she said. “I strongly oppose it and believe it is a sideshow and a distraction.”
“Many of us are conservatives,” she added, “and proud of it.”