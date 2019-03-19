George W. Bush urges politicians to “dial down rhetoric” on immigration

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during a conference at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. The George W. Bush Institute hosted a conference to address veteran issues. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former President George W. Bush, a vocal supporter of comprehensive immigration reform, urged lawmakers in Washington to support “just” and “fair” bipartisan policies to overhaul the nation’s immigration system and bolster border security, saying immigration is a “blessing” and “strength” for the U.S.

“I hope those responsible in Washington can dial down the rhetoric, put politics aside and modernize our immigration laws soon,” he added later in the event, held in his institute in Dallas.

Bush, who backed a broad but failed bipartisan effort in 2007 to reform the country’s immigration system and put millions of undocumented immigrants on a pathway to U.S. citizenship, said immigrants “bring energy and talent” to America.

 

 

