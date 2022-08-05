Geico Closing Bakersfield Office

Insurance giant Geico announces the closure of all its field offices including the location in Bakersfield.

According to the California Department of Insurance, the company closed all its offices in the state.

A member of the company’s service team confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that Californians’ insurance policies are still valid.

The Los Angeles Times reports Geico insurance policyholders can still access their accounts online or on the company’s mobile app. They can also purchase California policies online, the representative said.

The company has not said why the offices were closed.

The Bakersfield Geico office was located at 2720 Calloway Drive.

Headquartered in Maryland and founded in 1936, Geico is one of the largest auto and homeowners insurance companies in the country.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi