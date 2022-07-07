Gasoline Prices Trending Downward
Gasoline prices have shown a small drop in the past week, but nothing close to the drop seen for the price of oil by the barrel. The price for gas goes up very quickly when it rises, and comes down painfully slowly.
Here in Kern County the cheapest price per gallon of regular appears to be $5.56 today, one week ago it was $5.70. But according to a quick internet search was about $123 dollars last week, but right at $100 today.
Triple A says the national average has dropped 10 cents per gallon in a week with 80% of gas stations selling gas form under $5 a gallon… California, however, is not one of them.
-Tony Lee