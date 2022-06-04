Gasoline Prices Spike in Bakersfield
Bakersfield’s average gas price spiked to $6.16 on Friday.
The Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch says the price increase is a 14-cent hike from the previous week and more than $2 higher than last year at this time.
The average price of gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is $6.27, more than 10 cents higher than last week and $1.90 more than last year.
On the Central Coast, the average is $6.18 a gallon, up 16 cents from last week and slightly less than $2 more than last year.
Find the lowest prices in Bakersfield at GasBuddy.com.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 4 09:36