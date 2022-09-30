Gasoline Prices Out Of Reach For Many

A young woman sitting on the ground next to a gas can by a car.

The price of gasoline has spiked above $6 a gallon again after dropping to $4.50 here in Bakersfield.

Recently reports say the price in Sacramento climbed 15 cents overnight. Producers blame the war in Ukraine, summer blends still being in use instead of the cheaper winter blends, and maintenance being done in refineries.

California families continue fighting to find a way to continue necessary travel, and put food on the table, while gasoline companies continue finding reasons to keep the price out of reach for many of those residents.

In August, Exxon showed profits of $18 billion dollars, more than three times what the oil giant reported at the same time last year, and Chevron reported more than 11 billion dollars.

-Tony Lee