Gas Prices See a Slight Drop
The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, according to the Lundberg Survey.
The survey reported Sunday the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point. Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.
GasBuddy.com reports there are eight gas stations in Bakersfield selling regular for under five dollars per gallon. Two are Fastrip stations on Union Avenue and on Mt. Vernon Avenue.
