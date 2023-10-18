Gas Prices Drop, Still High In California

After another spike due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the cost of gas continues to drop in the United States.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded was $3.60 on Monday, representing a three-cent drop from Friday’s price, according to AAA.

That’s not to say gas is that inexpensive everywhere. California currently leads the nation in high gas prices with an average of $5.62 per gallon, AAA reports. It’s cheapest in Georgia, where the average price is $3.06 per gallon, per AAA.

Despite a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past week, California continues to lead the country in high gas prices.

The state’s average per-gallon price is currently $5.62 per gallon, according to AAA. While that’s a lot less expensive than last week’s price of $5.80 per gallon, it’s still a full $2.20 higher than the national average of $3.60, per AAA.

The bad news for Californians is the gap isn’t likely to be narrowed anytime soon. The state’s local taxes make up about 13 percent of the price of a gallon of gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Plus, the state uses a special blend that’s more environmentally-friendly – but also more expensive, the administration reports. And finally, recent maintenance-related shutdowns of nearby refineries have driven up California’s gas prices, says AAA rep Doug Shupe.

-Tony Lee