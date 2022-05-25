Courtesy Riverside Police Department
Sacramento Police say they have a unique way to kill two birds with one stone…provide gas money and get rid of guns.
In an effort to take more guns out of the community by trading them for another commodity, police in California’s capitol city said they are willing to trade gas for guns.
They offered to trade a $50 gas card over the weekend in exchange for a gun… no questions asked… and it turned out to be a popular idea. They ran out of gas cards in 45 minutes.
Some of the guns recovered were the so called ‘ghost guns’ that have no serial number, or guns that were illegally altered.
– Tony Lee